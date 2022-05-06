Brazil police are looking for a white man who wore a dark-colored shirt suspected of being involved in a shooting Thursday night.
According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian began at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hendrix and Columbia streets. "It began as a verbal altercation," McQueen said. "Then the pedestrian pulled a weapon — we don't know what kind — and fired it at the driver."
While the suspect fled on foot, the victim remained at the scene, where police arrived to assist him. The victim was transported to a Terre Haute hospital to be treated for his wounds, which were considered not to be life-threatening.
Police canvassed the area and are currently processing evidence that was found at the scene.
"Hopefully, the public can provide information that can help us with the case," McQueen said of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-446-2211 to speak with a detective.
This is an ongoing story and updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.