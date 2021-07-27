A new police dog will be purchased by the Brazil Police Department following a successful fundraising campaign that quickly reached its goal with a $17,500 donation from Terre haute businessman Greg Gibson and family.
The canine will be selected to work with Brazil Patrolman Chandler Damon, and a six-week training course is planned to start in mid-August to prepare the officer and canine for service. The dog has not yet been selected.
The funds raised also will be used to outfit a police vehicle with a kennel and equipment.
The fundraising campaign continues to cover future costs of veterinary services, food, kennels and additional canine officers. The campaign is online at the Brazil Police Department K-9 Unit on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.