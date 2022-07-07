Brazil native takes command of USS North Carolina

Commander Tad Robbins of Brazil assumed command of the Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina during a change of command ceremony June 28 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, according to a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
Robbins comes to the North Carolina after serving as deputy executive assistant, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
“Our ship, our crew will be prepared and combat focused. North Carolina will be ready when she is called,” said Robbins.
North Carolina was commissioned May 3, 2008 and is the fourth Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of North Carolina. Measuring 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet, North Carolina has a crew of approximately 150 sailors. North Carolina is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.