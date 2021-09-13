A Brazil man received a four-year sentence in connection with a March shooting at the Rodeway Inn on Third Street.
Justin Blueher, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and felony carrying a handgun with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
A charge of carrying a handgun without a license was dismissed.
Judge John Roach ordered Blueher’s sentence to be served as a two-year direct commitment to Vigo County Community Corrections work release, with the balance of the sentence suspended to formal probation.
Blueher has been in the work release program since May.
Blueher was arrested after police were dispatched March 2 to 400 S. Third Street about 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, offers found a person who had been shot in the left leg. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
