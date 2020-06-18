Brazil man held in connection with fatal stabbing

A Brazil man faces multiple criminal charges following his arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing early today in downtown Brazil.

Cody A. Wade, 29, was arrested soon after police were called to a residence at 236 E. National Avenue.

According to a news release from Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, officers responded at 12:20 a.m. and found a man inside the residence. Officers along with Clay County Sheriff deputies and Indiana State Police troopers soon located Wade, who was booked into the Clay County jail.

McQueen said a preliminary case report is to be submitted to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office later today.

The victim was treated at the scene by STAR Ambulance personnel and the Brazil Fire Department before he was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital. He was later pronounced dead, McQueen said. Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.