Brazil man faces molestation charges

Benjamin Johnson

A Brazil man was arrested Thursday after a months-long Indiana State Police investigation into sexual abuse of a minor.

Benjamin A. Johnson, 44, of Brazil was taken to the Clay County Justice Center and charged with child molestation as a Level 1 felony, child molestation as a Level 5 felony, and two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Indiana State Police began investigating in December 2018 after being told a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.

Police said the investigation found Johnson had been allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.

Ames said the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation Thursday and issued an arrest warrant for Johnson. He was arrested without incident and is held without bond.

Tags