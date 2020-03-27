A Brazil man faces a child molestation charge after the Clay County Sheriff's Office looked into allegations reported March 23.
Daniel R. Reyher, 39, of Brazil, was booked on an initial charge of child molesting as a Level 1 felony. Bond is set at $50,000, no 10 percent allowed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies were contacted March 23 and investigated allegations of sexual abuse, determining Reyher was having inappropriate relationships with a juvenile female, the sheriff's office said.
Assisting were the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, Indiana Department of Child Services and Susie's Place Child Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.