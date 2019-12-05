Brazil man faces charge of sexual misconduct

A Brazil man has been arrested in connection with a criminal investigation into a report of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Justin M. Gardner, 21, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Clay County by Indiana State Police. Gardner was booked into Putnam County Jail, where he is held without bond pending appearance.
Police said Gardner had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old female.
Charges are three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assisting in the investigation was the Putnam County Department of Child Services.
