A Brazil man died and a Sullivan woman was hospitalized following a Saturday night motorcycle crash at Third and Ohio streets.
John D. Giles, 37, was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, while passenger Tiffany Smith, 31, was taken to Regional Hospital with multiple injuries.
City police said Giles was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson northbound on Third Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Violet M. March, 20, of Rantoul, Ill.
Giles and Smith were both ejected from the motorcycle, with Giles landing face first on the pavement, suffering severe head injuries.
A witness told police he was also driving north with the motorcycle in front of him when the traffic light turned yellow. The witness said the motorcycle moved into the far left lane to get around traffic that was stopping for the light. The witness said the motorcycle accelerated and struck the March vehicle as it was turning east onto Ohio Street from the southbound turn lane.
March told police she had a yellow flashing turn light at the intersection and saw no oncoming traffic when she turned. March said she did not see the motorcycle until it struck her vehicle.
When police arrived at the scene, several people were attempting to render aid to Giles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.