An attempted murder charge has been filed in connection with an April 12 shooting at a Clay County home on Indiana 340.
James K. Hill, 35, has been charged with attempted murder as a Level 1 felony, two counts of pointing a firearm and three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon as Level 6 felonies.
An initial hearing was conducted today in Clay Circuit Court. Hill is being held in the Clay County Jail on $50,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to Hill's residence after midnight April 12. Officers saw an injured Hill lying on the floor of the home. He was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
Officers found a handgun, shotgun and spent shotgun shells at the scene.
Witnesses told police Hill had retrieved a handgun during an argument in the home. He fired the handgun inside the home multiple times.
A 16-year-old male inside the home retrieved a shotgun from under a bed. Hill and the child were pointing the firearms at each other, witnesses said, when Hill fired his handgun and the child returned fire, striking Hill in multiple areas.
The child who retrieved the shotgun, his mother, and his 11-year-old brother then fled the home and called 911.
After reviewing evidence compiled by Indiana State Police and the Clay County Sheriff's Department, Prosecutor Emily Clarke filed the charges against Hill, including the attempted murder of one of the minor children.
Hill was arrested Thursday.
