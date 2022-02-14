A Brazil man faces criminal charges in Vermillion County following a hit and run crash and a later auto theft on Friday afternoon.
Jesse Vaughn Schane, 30, was booked into the Vermillion County Jail with bond set at $50,000.
About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash near County Road 450 South and Indiana 63 near Hillsdale.
Sgt. Tim DisPennett said the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup reported a Ford Windstar minivan had sideswiped him and left the scene. The Dodge driver said he was able to get the minivan to stop, but two occupants of the van approached his vehicle in a hostile manner, so he left the scene to call the police.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said while DisPennett was taking that report, the driver of the van called 911 to report his passenger had taken the van from him at knife point and fled toward Montezuma.
Parke County Chief Deputy Jason Frazier located the van in Montezuma and arrested Schane.
The original van driver told police Schane had intentionally jerked the wheel of the van he was driving, causing it to strike the Dodge Ram. The van driver also said he was struck by Schane during the theft of the van, so the van driver was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Following the investigation, Schane was arrested on charges of armed robbery resulting in injury, battery and auto theft.
DisPennett was assisted by several deputies from the Parke and Vermillion sheriff’s departments.
