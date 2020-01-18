Brazil man arrested for wire theft

A Brazil man was arrested in Sullivan County and charged with habitual traffic violator and theft.
Jared Cooksey, 26, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 12 and booked in the Sullivan County Jail. His bond is $12,000, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Police spotted an abandoned truck parked along County Road 350 near State Road 54 on Monday afternoon. Police said they then saw Cooksey walking toward the pickup from a nearby abandoned electrical substation.
Police said Cooksey drove away from the scene before being stopped.
Over the course of the stop police said they learned Cooksey's license was suspended and that he was in possession of aluminum wiring, purportedly from the substation, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.