A Brazil man and woman faces sexual misconduct and neglect charge after an Indiana State Police investigation, ISP said Monday.
Jonathan R. Randall, 37, and Darla K. Randall, 56, each face felony charges sexual misconduct with a minor and neglect of a dependent.
The ISP Putnamville Post began an investigation after receiving information from the Clay County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of sexual misconduct, according to an ISP news release.
Police said the investigation revealed that Jonathan and and Darla had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. The alleged crime took place in Clay County.
After conducting interviews on both individuals and executing a search warrant, Putnamville detectives discussed their findings with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. This resulted in the immediate arrest of Jonathan and Darla Randall on Friday. The couple is detained in the Clay County Justice Center.
Assisting ISP were Clay County Department of Child Service and Susie’s Place.
