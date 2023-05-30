The Brazil Concert Band will open its season at 8 p.m. June 4 at the Forest Park Bandshell.
The BCB performs every Sunday evening June, July and August and welcomes area musicians to join.
This concert, the BCB will present The Coronation Of King Charles III. The band will feature music from Great Britain including many compositions heard during the coronation.
BCB principal euphonium player, John Huber, met and shook hands with the future king while earning his master's degree in music at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. At the time, Prince Charles III served as royal patron of the music school.
BCB director Matthew S. Huber, in his 42nd year as conductor and our musicians will include “Wellington March” by Wilhelm Zehle, “Crown Imperial” by William Walton and arranged by Jay Bocook, “Colonel Bogey On Parade” by Kenneth J. Alford, “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and excerpts from “An Original Suite” by Gordon Jacobs and arranged by James Curnow.
Also, “The Royal Welch Fusiliers” by John Philip Sousa, “The Dam Busters” by Eric Coates and arranged by William Schoenfeld, “Imperial Edward” by Sousa, “Royal Air Force March Past” by Henry Davies and George Dyson and “The Rose, Shamrock and Thistle” by Sousa which includes part of “God Save The King.”
Sousa and his band were highly regarded in the United Kingdom.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Sousa closes the concert.
The Forest Park Concession Stand will be run by Brazil First United Methodist Church with pulled pork.
In the case of rain, the concert will take place in the Forest Park Pavilion.
