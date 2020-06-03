The Brazil Concert Band will stream a series of four concerts from its 2019 BCB concert season every Sunday in June, each beginning at 8 p.m.
The series can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2MnZv1d which features band director Matthew and wife Melanie Huber's YouTube Channel. Visit the Hchannel and hit the subscribe button and bell to receive notifications.
The June series also will be shown at 8 p.m. each Sunday on the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
Live concerts will resume at 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell or nearby pavilion (if rain) in Forest Park at Brazil. The band will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
