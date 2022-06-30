The Brazil Concert band will perform a Southern-themed show in July.
"Tour of America — Down South" will take place 8 p.m. July 10 in Forest Park, rain or shine.
The band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will feature "The Southerner" by Russell Alexander, "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans" arranged by Jerry Nowak, "Dixieland Clambake" and more, according to a press release. Fans of Elvis can enjoy songs such as "All Shook up," "Jailhouse Rock," "Love Me Tender" and others.
Tri Kappa will be running the concession stand for this concert.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org or thier Facebook.
