The Brazil Concert Band will play a show on Father’s Day Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
Directed by Matthew S. Huber, the show will take place 8 p.m. June 19. Dads can enjoy “Man of the Hour” by Henry Fillmore, “The Golden Dragon” by Karl L. King, “The Whistler and his Dog” by Arthur Pryor, “Man of La Mancha” by Mitch Leigh arranged by Frank Erickson and “Storm Warning Rag” by Stephen Kent Goodman.
The park stand will be managed by Launch Academy with chicken noodle dinners.
The Brazil Concert Band performs each Sunday evening in Forest Park in June, July and August.
Learn more about the Brazil Concert Band, visit brazilconcertband.org or go to their Facebook.
