The Brazil Concert Band is welcoming all dads and father-figures to its “A Salute to Dad!” show at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Forest Park Bandshell.
A variety of music will be played, including classics, showtunes and music from sit-coms.
Some notable pieces include “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Hogan’s Heroes March,” “Daisy Bell,” “Fairest of the Fair,” and “Leave It To Beaver.”
The Forest Park Concession Stand will be managed by Christmas in the Park with hamburgers and hot dogs.
In the case of rain, the show will take place in the Pavilion.
The Brazil Concert Band plays every Sunday evening in June, July and August. For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org for more information.
