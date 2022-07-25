The Brazil Concert Band will present "Classics of the BCB" at 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
An old favorite of the BCB is "Princess Of India," a circus overture by Karl L. King coupled with one his his best circus marches, "The Caravan Club."
Fans of Glenn Miller will dance to "Glenn Miller In Concert" arranged by Wayne Scott with several of the World War II bandleader's best known hits, "Moonlight Serenade," "Little Brown Jug," "At Last," "Chattanooga Choo Choo" and "Pennsylvania 6-5000."
Lovers of Broadway and Hollywood will applaud the overture from "The King And I," arranged by Russell Alexander and "Theme From Superman" by John Williams and arranged by Jerry Nowak.
From the United Kingdom hails the march from "First Suite In E Flat For Military Band" by Gustav Holst and edited by Frederick Fennell and from Australian born Percy Grainger comes "Country Gardens" in an arrangement by John Philip Sousa.
The BCB will also perform Sousa's "The Corcoran Cadets" written during his leadership of the United States Marine Band, "The American Red Cross" by Louis Panella, written during World War I and Henry Fillmore's "His Honor" written in Cincinnati in 1934.
The concession stand will be ran by the Girl Scouts, and pulled chicken will be served.
The Brazil Concert Band performs every Sunday through the end of August. Visit the BCB website brazilconcertband.org.
