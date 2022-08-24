The Brazil Concert Band will present its show Grand Finale 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
The Grand Finale, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, will include an intermission.
The playlist includes: "The Star-Spangled Banner" arranged by John Philip Sousa, "The High School Cadets" by Sousa, "Memories Of Stephen Foster" arranged by G. E. Holmes, "A Trumpeter's Lullaby" by Leroy Anderson and arranged by Philip Lang, "JTCB On Parade" by Marvin Workman and arranged by John Camp, "American Civil War Fantasy" by Jerry Bilik and "Them Basses" by G. H. Huffine.
Also, "The Footlifter" by Henry Fillmore, "Highlights From Guys And Dolls" by Frank Loesser and arranged by Calvin Custer, "March Of The Prophets" by Fred Jewell, "The Acrobats" by David Reed, "The March From Overture 1812" by Peter Tchaikovsky and arranged by M. L. Lake, "Super Service" by J. Gus Davis and "The Stars And Stripes Forever" by Sousa.
The concession stand will serve a spaghetti dinner by Brazil Main Street.
For more information, visit the Brazil Concert Band website at brazilconcertband.org.
