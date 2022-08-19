The Brazil Concert Band will present Tour of America — Midwest and Northeast at 8 p.m. Sunday. The concert will take place at Forest Park, rain or shine.
Marches for this week include “Totem Pole” by Eric Osterling and “Black Hawk Trail” by Brazil’s own J. Gus Davis, named for a camping site in Vigo County that the Davis family enjoyed.
The BCB will feature the Mel Brooks musical comedy “The Producers” along with Hoosier Hoagy Carmichael’s “Star Dust,” Jerry Gray’s “A String Of Pearls” and “Aunt Columbia & Uncle Sam” by Stephen Kent Goodman.
The concession stand will offer Italian beef.
The Jackson Township Community Band will perform at the Old Settlers’ Picnic in Bowling Green at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The final Summer performance by the Brazil Concert Band will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
