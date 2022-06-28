The Brazil Concert Band will present a special two hour patriotic show, "USA All The Way!," from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
This special salute to the nation will include an intermission and will be at the Forest Park Bandshell. In case of rain, the performance will take place in the Pavilion.
The first half of the evening features "The Star-Spangled Banner," arranged by Henry Fillmore, "National Emblem" by E. E. Bagley, "Columbia Grand Patriotic Potpourri" by George Barnard, "Armed Forces Salute," arranged by Bob Lowden including the new Space Force melody "The Invincible Eagle" by Sousa, "E Pluribus Unum" by Fred Jewell, "America, The Beautiful," arranged by Carmen Dragon and "American Patrol" by F. W. Meacham.
Following a short intermission, the BCB will perform "The Liberty Bell" by Sousa, "The Fourth Of July" by John Cacavas, "The Blue And The Gray" by Clare Grundman, "The U.S. Field Artillery" by Sousa, "Battle Hymn Of The Republic" arranged by James Neilson and "The Stars And Stripes Forever."
The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, was established in 1858. It performs in Forest Park every Sunday evening through August.
The Park Stand will be hosted by the Bee Ridge Church.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org or look for them on Facebook.
