In 2021, Indiana Landmarks awarded more than $140,000 to help nonprofits and cities around Indiana save meaningful places.
The list includes $25,000 for repairs at the 1900-era Brazil First United Methodist Church, and $2,500 for a structural analysis of Greene County’s 1883 Richmond-Plummer Creek Covered Bridge, which suffered damage from an arson fire.
Drawing from a variety of funds, these grants support efforts ranging from architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship to digital walking tours and workshops, videos and summer programs for youth.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help spark community revitalization and bolster preservation projects around the state,” says Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We’re extremely grateful that with the support of many generous donors we’re able to offer this critical support to local preservation groups.”
