A Brazil business owner has been sentenced to 180 days jail (term suspended) and 180 days of probation for deception in his administration of an employee pension plan.
Larry Morse of Western Indiana Logistics Inc. pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of deception and was sentenced May 20 by Circuit Court Judge Robert A. Pell, according to court records available online. A charge of theft was dismissed.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration said Morse failed to remit employees’ voluntary pay contributions to the plan from June 14, 2013, through June 28, 2013, and again from June 6, 2014, through July 18, 2016. In total, $14,638 in participant contributions was withheld from three employees’ pay, and not remitted to the plan at Morse’s direction.
The investigation also determined that Western Indiana Logistics Inc. failed to make the required 3 percent employer matching contribution payments to the benefit plan for years 2013 through 2016, totaling $13,857, according to an EBSA news release.
After being contacted by EBSA, Morse has remitted all participant withholdings, all required employer contributions and lost opportunity costs. Per the plea agreement, Morse is barred from serving as a fiduciary in the future, according to EBSA.
“Criminal acts like this directly impact participants in employee benefit plans by compromising their hard-earned benefits and erode confidence in those chosen to manage their trust,” EBSA regional director L. Joe Rivers said in a news release. “The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration is committed to ensuring the integrity of employee benefit programs and prosecuting those that fail to comply with the law.”
Clay County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Clapp prosecuted the case.
Employers and workers can reach EBSA toll-free at 866-444-3272 for help with problems related to private sector retirement and health plans. More information can be found at www.dol.gov/agencies/ebsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.