Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Class of 2023 experienced the pandemic, significant technology changes and even a change of schedules from trimester to semesters.
But they adapted and persevered. And on Sunday, they walked across the stage at Hulman Center and celebrated commencement, to the cheers of proud family and friends. South had 303 graduates this year.
“It’s really heartwarming all of us made it to the finish line to be here today,” said Ze’Kiyah Graham, just before the ceremony began. She plans on attending Indiana State University and majoring in marketing.
Class valedictorians were Nicholas Caldwell, Marin Manning and Angus Stergar. The salutatorians were Landon Grahek and Morgan Grimes.
In his speech, Caldwell pointed out that in four years, graduates have seen a multitude of changes. They went from trimesters to semesters.
They experienced the pandemic, which “robbed us of our sophomore year and a decent portion of our junior year. Because of its urgency and ever-expanding dangers, we were forced into seclusion and had to figure new ways for assignments and learning. “Yet we still overcame it,” he said.
The Class of 2023 also ushered in new technology, including Chromebooks and new ways to do assignments.
“It came with new responsibilities such as digital assignment submissions and remembering to charge your Chromebooks,” Caldwell said. “Yet despite all that, we still overcame it and forged onward.”
Manning focused on a theme of gratitude and thanked her family, friends and the South Vigo community for their support.
“I am eternally grateful for Terre Haute South and how it has shaped me into the human I am today, and for the plethora of opportunities it has opened up for me in my future years,” she said.
Manning also offered some advice to the Class of 2023.
“Don’t dwell on your past mistakes, and don’t consume yourself with worry about the future. Focus on what you’re doing in the moment to expand your knowledge, challenge yourself, and make lasting, meaningful relationships,” she said.
Stergar’s suggestion to graduates was to “live your life uncomfortably.”
By that, he meant “stepping outside of your comfort zone, taking risks and embracing the unknown. It means saying yes to opportunities that scare you. It means being willing to make mistakes, and to learn from them,” Stergar said.
By doing so, he told them they will discover adventures and opportunities “that would have been unknown to you otherwise,” Stergar said.
Principal Tammy Rowshandel talked about the many accomplishments of the graduates, in academics, sports, the arts and community service.
The graduates have overcome many obstacles over the past four years, she said. “You did what you had to do … and you came out stronger and more resilient. You proved what you are made of.”
Rowshandel told graduates, “There is nothing you can’t accomplish.”
Two diplomas were awarded posthumously, for Logan Blueher and for Mezmariah Wilson. Both died under tragic circumstances —Blueher, a senior, in May of this year when his SUV was struck by a train in southern Vigo County.
Wilson died in June 2021 after completing her sophomore year at South. She was the victim of a shooting in Carlisle.
Chelsy Chavez accepted a diploma on behalf of Blueher, who she described as her best friend.
To be accepting on his behalf “makes my heart really happy that I’m able to do this for him” and his family, she said.
She described him “as one of the most caring people ever. He loved everybody he was friends and family with. He wasn’t afraid to stand up for himself. He was truly one of a kind,” she said.
He loved animals, and they were his passion, Chavez said. She was happy to graduate, but wished he were there, too.
Just prior to the commencement, Aria (Oran) Wigington said realizing she was about to graduate felt “very not real. I feel like I was a freshman just yesterday.”
In the future, she plans to go to culinary school and hopes to eventually open up a bakery in Brown County.
The past four years have been “very challenging,” she said. But she worked hard to be able to graduate. She also did a lot of theater, and “I think that was my saving grace.”
Also awaiting the ceremony was Dennis White Jr., who said it “feels good” to finish high school, but “I’ll miss my teachers.”
