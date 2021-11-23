The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club 'For Our Kids' campaign will run Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.
In addition to offering on-line giving options, the club has collaborated with several businesses, including Chick-fil-a, Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flowers, Maggie & Moe’s at Regional Hospital, Willow Gift & Home, Ferm Fresh and the Burlap Penguin. Donations will be accepted at each of these locations. This giving opportunity will help to increase programing and involvement opportunities for the youth in our community.
The goal of the 2021 campaign is to raise $75,000 in one week. Donating is simple. Simply visit www.thbgc.org and donate today.
Donation location details:
• Chick-fil-a - THBG Spirit Day, Wednesday, December 1st *must present flyer
• Maggie & Moe’s Poplar and Regional Hospital - portion of proceeds from 11/28-12/4 will be donated to THBGC, donation buckets
• Ferm Fresh - donation bucket will be available during business hours
• Willow Gift & Home - portion of the proceeds from 11/28-12/4 will be donated to THBGC
• Burlap Penguin - portion of the proceeds from 11/28-12/4 will be donated to the THBGC
For more information, please contact Trent Miles at tmiles@thbgc.org or 812-232-2046.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.