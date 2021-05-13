Don Moffitt, a retired trucking executive known for his philanthropy to his hometown, has donated $50,000 to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
The funds will be used for THBGC programming, with an emphasis on the Early Bird summer camp, said Trent Miles, the organization's chief executive officer.
Moffitt visited the club Thursday and provided the donation. He also donated $50,000 in 2019.
"He's been a great supporter of the club," Miles said. "He is a big part of what we do and why we're able to survive."
Moffitt used to play basketball in the Boys & Girls Club gym when it was part of Gerstmeyer Technical High School. Years later, when the same gym was part of Chauncey Rose Middle School, he donated funds for a new gym floor, a new ceiling and basketball goals. The gym floor was dedicated to his son, David, who had died in a car accident in Colorado.
Miles said the club "is very thankful and appreciative" for Moffitt's generosity as well as "the place he holds in is heart for the youth in our community." That generosity enables the club "to help those who need us the most."
The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club will soon move its main operations and offer more academic programming at Meadows Elementary through a partnership with the Vigo County School Corp. The club's Early Bird summer camp will be offered there.
"We start in Meadows June 1," Miles said.
The club will continue to offer sports programs, including basketball and volleyball, at its current location at 13th and Locust streets.
