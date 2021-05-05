A visual representation of the future for America’s youth is behind every Boys & Girls Club’s blue door especially for those who need it the most. To a lot of kids, the blue door is their only place to get a healthy meal. It means a place to learn life skills, get homework help and a chance to participate in projects with science, technology, engineering, art and math. It means an opportunity to play sports and enjoy summer camp.
”It takes $388 just to feed one kid for a year,” said Trent Miles, executive director for the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club. “Because of COVID last year, summer camp was short 100 kids a day. Because of the shortfall, it affected how we feed the kids and the programs we offer.”
The club was recently awarded a $10,000 matching grant to ease the financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. For every $2 the club raises, the foundation will give $1 between now and Sept. 30.
The Blue Door Project is how the club intends to raise its required portion. Pledges can be made at https://bit.ly/2PPSaNm.
”It’s a convenient way to donate all year long by giving a smaller amount on a monthly recurring schedule,” Miles said. “With just a $5 donation each month, you can gift two annual club youth memberships or one week of summer camp for one kid or one sports program or STEM program for one youth.”
Miles said it cost the club $5,000 for meals last year, another $8,000 for snacks and another $8,000 for scholarships (for summer camps, sports and STEM projects).
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.