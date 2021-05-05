Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.