The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will kick off its annual 4 Our Kids fundraiser on Tuesday. The fundraiser will run through Nov. 15.
The goal is to reach $75,000.
Individuals can donate at www.thbgc.org/how-to-help/fundraising-events. There are two easy options to donate; a one-time donation or reoccurring monthly donations.
The Boys and Girls Club has been serving the community's youth, ages 5-18, for 114 years. Membership currently sits at 1,600. In 2021, THBGC gave over $10,000 in scholarships to members who needed assistance to participate in its programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.