A 12-year-old boy was treated for a non-life threatening shotgun wound suffered Tuesday in Parke County while hunting.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence near Parke County Road 700 West and County road 1025 North for a boy who received a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the foot.
After investigation and witness interviews, police learned three juveniles with adult supervision were hunting when the accident occurred.
The boy was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.