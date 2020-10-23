Box truck flips on Greene County road, strikes house

Submitted photoA box truck slid into the foundation of a Greene County house southeast of Jasonville on County Road 1000 West near County Road 550 North. Neither the driver nor occupant of the home were injured, police said. 

 A motorist was not injured when his box truck flipped on a rural Greene County road southeast of Jasonville and struck a house Friday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Ali K. Weyrah, 34, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was driving a 2015 Hino box truck when the passenger side wheels went off the road. Weyrah said he braked but the truck slid across the road.

The truck rolled onto its passenger side in a yard, slid across a driveway and struck the concrete foundation of a porch. The resident was home at the time but was not injured. 

