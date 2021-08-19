Bowling Green will celebrate its 153rd annual Old Settlers Picnic on Aug. 27 and 28.
This year’s picnic will be back to its traditional format with the Jonah fish fry, heavyweight horse pull and antique tractor pull, local entertainment, vendors on the grounds and children’s activities.
The fish fry will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27. Meals include the choice of sides. On Aug. 27, the horse pull begins at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will include Solly Burton at 5:30 p.m., Jackson Township Band at 6:30 p.m. and 15th & Hulman Band & Piano Rob at 7:30 p.m.
Events on Aug. 28 will kick off with the traditional Masonic Lodge breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. The Baby, Toddler and Little Miss & Little Mister contests will begin at 9:30 a.m. and are open only to newborns through age 6, residents of Clay County and Bowling Green. The Pedal Tractor Pull begins at 2 p.m.
Enjoy either a chicken noodle or meatloaf dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Activities and carnival games for kids begin at 5 p.m. Weigh-in for the Antique Tractor Pull will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Entertainment on the stage will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Hymn Sing, followed by the James Family Singers at 6 p.m., Indiana Dance Company at 7 p.m. and Lloyd Wood & Band at 8 p.m.
All events are on the town square. Proceeds from the picnic are used to maintain the Bowling Green Community Center and grounds as well as the historic sign on Indiana 46 about 5 miles east of Indiana 59. For more information, follow on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.