A Bowling Green man died Thursday in a off-road vehicle accident in Clay County, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. as emergency personnel responded to the 2700 block of North County Road 875 East in Poland after receiving reports of a serious off-road accident.
Upon arrival, responders located Michael D. Rubeck, 65, of Bowling Green trapped under an off-road vehicle. Rubeck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed the off-road vehicle was being operated on the roadway by a juvenile with Rubeck as a passenger. The juvenile operator swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, and the off-road vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto the passenger side and onto Rubeck.
No helmets or safety equipment were in use at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation.
Assisting agencies included the Clay County sheriff’s department, emergency medical service, and coroner’s office; and the Bowling Green, Poland, and Posey fire departments.
