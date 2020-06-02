Although final unofficial results weren't available Tuesday night, it appears incumbent Republican State Rep. Bruce Borders will again represent Indiana House District 45 in the fall general election.
No Democrats have filed to run in the race.
Just after 11 p.m. the state election website had Borders, of Jasonville, beating challenger Jeff Gormong, of Farmersburg, 3,423 votes to 1,615. WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis at the same time reported with 91% tallied, Borders leading 4,787 to 2,326.
Borders has represented District 45 for 14 of the past 16 years and said Tuesday his stance on constitutional issues must endear him to voters.
"My taking a constitutional stance on issues gives me a firm foundation on which to build and to stand on," Borders said. "My goal at the end of the day is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and that of the state of Indiana and to protect the civil liberties of the people.
"I have not and will not waver from that, and I think people understand that."
District 45 is comprised of all of Sullivan County, northern Knox County, Steele, Elmore and part of Madison townships in northern Daviess County, Wright Township in Greene County and Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Linton and part of Honey Creek townships in Vigo County.
Gormong said the unique primary election may have hurt his chances at unseating Borders, considering the global pandemic limiting his ability to politic and Borders' established name recognition.
"With the COVID pandemic going on no one could get out and campaign," Gormong said. "And if you can't get out and give people the opportunity to know you, they won't vote for you.
"But that's the time we're in."
Borders, who himself has before felt the sting of defeat, said he lauds Gormong for throwing his hat in the ring and making a run for office.
He said it's easy for folks to talk about what they could or would do, but Gormong was the one to step forward and try it.
"I tip my hat to him," Borders said. "It's not easy to put yourself out there like we do, and I respect that he was willing to do that."
Gormong said he appreciated the positive tenor the candidates maintained throughout the race and offered it as an example to others.
"Neither one of us had an interest in bashing the other," Gormong said. "... I think we can be an example to the world that you can run a campaign and keep it positive."
