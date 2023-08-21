At 7 p.m. Saturday, Boot City presents "The King: a Tribute to Elvis Presley," starring Tyler Christopher.

Christopher was ranked in the Top 5 Elvis tribute artists in the world at Tupelo, Miss., for his performance as Elvis. He has also placed in competitions throughout the United States.

Reserved tickets are $25 and available only at the Boot City Opry office. Call  812-299-8521, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets are $20 and available at the office, at the Boot City main register area and at the door on the night of the show.

Tags

Trending Video