Boot City Opry will feature Nashville country artist Ronnie McDowell at 7 p.m. April 23.
McDowell has charted several country hits, included "The King is Gone," which sold five million copies.
McDowell also is an artist, completing 38 paintings for the Disney Corporation.
Reserved tickets are $27 and only available at the Boot City Opry office. General admission tickets are $22 at the door and office. To purchase tickets by phone, call 812-299-8521.
