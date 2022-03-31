Boot City Opry will open its 2022 season with a rising country star this spring.
Alex Miller, an American Idol alum, will perform at 7 p.m. April 9. He is a traditional country music artist who appeared in season 19 of the talent-seeking TV show.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available only at the Boot City Opry office, which is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door the day and night of the show. For more information, call 812-299-8521.
