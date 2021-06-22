Boosting literacy, Vigo children to benefit from Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Vigo County children will now be able to benefit from a program that gifts high-quality books to children, boosting early childhood literacy in the area.
Centerpoint Energy and the United Way of the Wabash Valley partnered together to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book-gifting program to Vigo County. The program allows for delivery of one book per month to children from birth to age 5 regardless of their family's income.
"Kids that are a part of this program have shown higher kindergarten readiness scores, higher third-grade reading scores, and more books at home is even correlated with high school graduation rates," said Ben Battaglia, founder of Hoosiers Read. "Kids' brains develop massively between age zero and 5. There aren't many public programs designed to invest in reading and to grow literacy skills from age zero to 5, so we are excited to get books into the homes of kids."
Centerpoint Energy has contributed $250,000 to kick-start the program and will provide the resources for every child in Vigo County to sign up.
"We would love for every child in this county to sign up," said Amanda Schmitt, president of Center Point Energy. "That is our hope, that every kid from birth to 5 years old gets a free book each month."
As of June 18, 500 children in the county had already signed up.
"We know the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has worked in other communities," said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
"Vigo County is very fortunate that we were selected for this initial work, but it also says that we are an area of need," Payonk said. "We are thrilled today to be a partner in the work that will help change [the youth] 20 years from now. We know that our United Way Success by Six council is going to do everything we can to grow that 500 number up to 5,000 or more of our kids who can begin building their library, and more importantly than ever, having their parents read to them at home."
Vigo County families can register for the program at hoosiersread.org.
