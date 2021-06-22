Boosting literacy, Vigo children to benefit from Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Tribune-Star/Brea HallerPress conference: Centerpoint Energy donated $250,000 to aid the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Vigo County. Shown here are Tonya Pfaff, member of the Indiana House of Representatives; Amanda Schmitt, president of Centerpoint Energy; Ben Battaglia, founder of Hoosier Reads; Mike Morris, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners; Chris Switzer, Vigo County commissioner; Marie Theisz, Vigo County council member; Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.