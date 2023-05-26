The Vigo County School Corp. hosted two graduation ceremonies Friday, one for Booker T. Washington Alternative High School students, and the other for Vigo Virtual Success Academy (VVSA).
The ceremonies took place in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium.
Nine students graduated from Booker T. Washington this year and 54 from VVSA, an online program established in 2019.
“I’m proud of them all,” said Cindy Hrovat, who is principal of both programs.
Family members holding bouquets and balloons for post-commencement celebrations enthusiastically cheered and clapped as they watched loved ones conclude their high school careers.
Dylan Halleck, student speaker for the Booker T. Washington commencement, took classes through the alternative school for part of his senior year.
When he first started there, he was low on credits and didn’t know if he was going to earn the Core 40 Diploma.
“When I experienced smaller classes and less students, I started to focus more and saw my grades start to improve,” he told the audience. “I was able to engage with my teachers and ask questions about lessons or things that I did not understand.”
He took both online and in-person classes, and the flexibility allowed him to work and take flight lessons.
“This plan has allowed me to be on track to earn my private pilot license by August,” he said. Future goals include attending the Lift Academy to work on his commercial pilot license.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. I have to face the real world now,” he said in an interview before the ceremony.
Proud father Brandon Halleck sat in the audience as his son achieved a major life milestone. “I think it’s something every parent is thrilled to watch,” he said.
Others celebrating their achievement Friday were Ameerah Ware and Ruby Nelson, who both walked across the stage with their young children.
“I feel proud of myself,” said Ware, who attended Washington for two semesters. Her child, Kamari, now 11 months, benefited from the child care offered there.
“I feel like Booker T. made it easier for me (to complete studies). They work with you and they understand,” she said.
Nelson has a 10-month-old daughter, Elleanor.
To be graduating “feels good. It’s a big accomplishment,” Nelson said.
Attending Washington “made it easier to do my school work,” and it was especially helpful to have her daughter in the child care program, she said.
Nelson’s post high school plans include working and she hopes to attend college.
During the program, Marcos Aquilar received the Karen Turchi perseverance award.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy
Erin Gutish is among the first students to complete all four years of high school through Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
As a result of her VVSA experience, “I can confidently and proudly say that I would not be the person I am today without it,” she told a crowded auditorium.
“Going to school online allowed me the freedom to pursue so many different passions,” and she also grew in personal abilities that included time management, perseverance and self-motivation, she said.
Through the flexibility the academy gave her, Gutish was able to travel and hone her wildlife photography skills, and her future plans include attending Warren Wilson College near Asheville, North Carolina.
She spent a lot of time kayaking at the JI Case wetlands, where she took wildlife photos. “It’s really nice to have that flexibility, where you can fit your life and the things that are important to you around your school work,” she said.
Just before Friday’s ceremony began, she said, “It’s so exciting. I’ve waited for this moment for a very long time. It feels surreal, but it’s happening.”
While Gutish believes anyone is capable of completing high school online, it does take commitment and accountability. “I think it’s a real accomplishment,” she said.
At Warren Wilson College, she will study environmental biology. But first, she plans on a gap year to travel the country “and really get a feel for the environment I want to work in some day. I’m very passionate about conservation and wildlife management,” Gutish said.
Also jubilant about completion of high school was Curtis Curry, who took classes through the online program for two years.
When he finally finished high school, “I cried. It’s been a struggle to keep myself motivated,” he said. “But the counselors here, and Mrs. (Lindsay) Wilhoyte, they are very supportive and kept me motivated. So it was definitely emotional.”
Looking ahead, he hopes to attend college and study cloud technology or nursing.
Hrovat congratulated the graduates and told them, “Go out there and make a difference. The world is waiting for you.”
Interim Vigo County Superintendent Tom Balitewicz noted that the graduating class includes the first students who completed all four years through VVSA.
“I’m so proud and happy we started the virtual school here in the Vigo County School Corp. to give our students that option,” he said.
After the ceremony, Cinnie Thomas congratulated her son, Curtis Curry.
“Oh my goodness. I’m so proud of him. He really put the time and effort into it,” she said. “He did not give up on completing his tasks, even though it sometimes was a little difficult to stay focused with an online class. But he did it and I’m so grateful he didn’t give up. He persevered.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.