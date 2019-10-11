The long-awaited book release party for a new edition of "Moby Dick," illustrated by Terre Haute native Gilbert Wilson, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Swope Art Museum.
Robert K. Elder will discuss the new, full-color edition of "Moby Dick, Illustrated with the works of Gilbert Wilson" and Edward K. Spann’s book, "Unbroken: The Life of Artist Gilbert Wilson."
Wilson, the late Terre Haute artist, is perhaps best known for his murals at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Indiana State University and Ohio’s Antioch College. But he also had a lifetime obsession with "Moby Dick," and his paintings and drawings helped inspire the 1956 film adaptation starring Gregory Peck and Orson Welles.
The new edition of "Moby Dick" is 500 pages, featuring more than 150 illustrations by Wilson. The large, coffee-table book will showcase never-before-published artwork, notes, and meditations on the novel — drawing from unprecedented access to Wilson’s estate, Elder has said.
The new edition is being published by Hat & Beard Press in celebration of Herman Melville’s 200th birthday this year.
In addition, a never-before-published biography of Gilbert Wilson, written by Edward K. Spann, has also been published.
Sunday's event is from 2 to 4 p.m. and Elder is expected to speak about both books at 3 p.m.
A representative of the Spann family also will attend. Edward Spann was a history professor at Indiana State University.
According to information on the Hat & Beard Press website, film director John Huston declared Wilson “a brilliant artist and one of America’s foremost painters.” Pearl S. Buck sponsored an exhibition of his work in New York, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt wrote about his work in her newspaper column.
Yet, for most of his life, Wilson (1907-1991) lived in relative obscurity, despite a critical splash in the 1930s. He sacrificed financial security for artistic freedom, according to the website.
Wilson became recognized for his gargantuan murals at Indiana State University and Antioch College, and for the controversy sparked by his “social realist” style.
According to Fred Nation, executive director of the Swope Art Museum, the museum has "a large majority of Wilson's known works. Elder's book project "has brought several local pieces [of Wilson's art] to us or to our attention," Nation said.
