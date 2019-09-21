A 2019 general obligation bond and advertisement of the 2020 budget are among items on Monday’s Vigo County School Board agenda.
The board meets in regular session at 6 p.m. At 5 p.m., it will conduct a public work session, in which it continues development of a strategic plan, with a focus on co-curricular, extra-curricular areas and human resources.
Among the action items, the board will be asked to approve publication of a hearing notice for a 2019 general obligation bond. No further information about the general obligation bond was available Friday afternoon.
The board also will be asked to approve advertisement of a 2020 budget. No further information on the budget was available Friday afternoon.
In addition, the board will consider “reduction of VCSC’s employer contribution dollar amount and intent to distribute funds.”
The budget approved by the 2019 Indiana General Assembly included a pension paydown, in which $150 million from the state’s budget surplus was to be used to free up funds schools would otherwise have had to pay the state and now can be used for other purposes.
School boards must determine at a public meeting the dollar amount of the reduction and what the board intends to do with those funds.
According to the board resolution being considered Monday, the amount saved will be used for employee wages, salaries and benefits determined by collective bargaining.
The board also will approve $30,000 in grants from the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The VCEF will support 10 schools with literacy initiatives. Funds for before/after school tutoring in writing development will go to Terre Town, Sugar Grove, Consolidated, Fayette and West Vigo elementary schools as well as West Vigo Middle School.
Schools benefiting from Read LIVE Intervention are Terre Haute North Vigo, Otter Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Sarah Scott Middle School.
The VCEF has also allocated $900 for the annual district-wide Battle of the Books contest; $2,500 for the district-wide grade two Fowler Park field trip; and $2,000 for the summer Performing Arts Workshop.
