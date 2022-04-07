Bond, conditions set in Terre Haute shots-fired case

A Terre Haute businessman is prohibited from possessing firearms while on pre-trial supervision in connection with shots fired after a Tuesday afternoon theft from his jewelry store.
Darrell Bemis, 72, appeared via video on Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1. Judge John Roach allowed 10 percent of Bemis’ $25,000 bond to be posted and set the firearms condition.
Formal charges of criminal recklessness by shooting into a building, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, have been filed.
Witnesses told police Bemis shot a handgun at fleeing theft suspects after a theft at his store in The Meadows shopping center. Police recovered four shell casings from the outdoors area where witnesses reported seeing Bemis shooting.
At least one of the shots was in the direction of a parking lot containing pedestrians and people in vehicles, as well as in the direction of Woodrow Wilson Middle School, which is across 25th Street from the shopping center. The shots were fired toward Ohio Boulevard.
Defense attorney Joseph Etling appeared for Bemis.
Roach set a trial date of Sept. 19 and a review hearing on July 21.
Bemis was ordered to report to pre-trial services Friday.
