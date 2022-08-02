Bolder Industries reaches deal for end-of-life tires

Bolder Industries Inc. has completed a formal agreement with Liberty Tire Recycling for end-of-life tires.
The companies first announced a partnership in November 2021.
The partnership, according to a new release from Bolder Industries, will supply its Terre Haute facility, slated to open in 2023. The plant will process more than 3 million tires per year once operational.
Additionally, the company says it expects the volume of tires processed could increase to more than 6 million end-of-life tires in two to four years.
The company bases the estimate on projected demand for the company's BolderBlack, a carbon black product, and BolderOil, a petrochemical product.
Also, Liberty Tire and Bolder Industries have come to a preliminary agreement on expanding their partnership to new states, which include Illinois, South Carolina, Maryland, and Tennessee.
Sales and partnership discussions with U.S. tire, rubber, and plastics manufacturers will inform the expansion of the Bolder and Liberty partnership.
