A boil advisory has been issued for Seelyville Waterworks customers until Wednesday.
A water main break on Milner Road resulted loss of water service to some customers Sunday. Customers who were without water are advised to boil the water they consume until further notice.
Water quality testing is required twice 24 hours apart.
"We anticipate testing on Monday and Tuesday, and lifting the restriction on Wednesday," a notice from the utility said. "Another notice will be issued when the boil advisory is no longer needed."
Seelyville Waterworks customers may also receive text notifications by texting SEELYVILLEWW to 888-777.
