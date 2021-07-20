Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from Midland Lake near Jasonville.
On Sunday morning at about 10:15 a.m., Greene County Dispatch received a 911 call about a person struggling in the water. Once on scene, a Jasonville police officer and a Clay City firefighter saw a man unresponsive in the water, swam to him, and brought him back to shore.
Greene County EMS transported him to the Greene County General Hospital, from where he was immediately flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was later pronounced dead.
Identity is being withheld pending family notification. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by Jasonville Police Department, Linton Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Wright Township Fire Department, Greene County Emergency Medical Services, and the Linton Fire Department.
