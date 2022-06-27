Body of Vincennes man recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir

The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from the water after he went missing early Sunday at Turtle Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County.
At 8:10 a.m. Monday, the body of Patrick J. Dehut, 53, of Vincennes, was recovered from the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The incident began just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Sullivan County Dispatch received a call from Hoosier Energy security reporting they had activated their high-wind advisory alarm, which is used to warn boaters to evacuate the water. One boat failed to return.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded and were assisted by Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies but were unable to locate the missing boat or its occupant, the DNR said in a news release.
A search was initiated using boats, side-scan sonar and divers.
The investigation continues, and the exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Also assisting was Sullivan County EMS.
