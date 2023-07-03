Indiana conservation officers are investigating after the body of a 15-year-old juvenile was recovered early Monday from the Wabash River in Parke County.
On Sunday, a group of juveniles was wading and swimming in the Wabash River north of Montezuma. At 7:23 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call that the 15-year-old male was missing in the water, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Witness statements helped officers narrow down a search area. Officers using divers and sonar searched and recovered the victim at 12:30 a.m. Monday in 7 feet of water.
An autopsy has been performed and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning, the DNR said.
The teen's identity has not yet been released.
Conservation officers were assisted by Clinton Fire Department Water Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.