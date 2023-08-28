Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Shelbyville man was recovered from Raccoon Lake on Sunday afternoon.
At 4:11 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call reporting that a man had dived into the water from a boat and was being pulled unconscious from the water by other boaters on the north end of Raccoon Lake.
Members of the Bellmore Fire Department and Parke County Emergency Medical Service arrived and began life-saving efforts on Dennis Kitsko, 64, of Shelbyville, who was later pronounced dead by the Parke County coroner.
The incident is still under investigation and a cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Indiana Conservation Officers were also assisted by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department.
