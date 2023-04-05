The body of a Sandborn man has been recovered from Black Creek in rural Greene County.
Dead is David Jones, 55, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.
About 5:25 p.m. March 30, Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman reporting a possible submerged vehicle under the bridge on County Road 1075 West.
Responding officers located a fully submerged Chevrolet Avalanche. Conservation law enforcement divers responded, removed the vehicle and found the body of Jones inside.
An initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north on the county road when it collided with the bridge while crossing over the creek, causing the vehicle to enter the water.
Indiana Conservation Officers continue their investigation; cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Assisting Indiana Conservation Officers werethe Greene County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and coroner’s office, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Bland’s Towing.
