Body of Paxton man recovered from Sullivan Lake

The body of a Paxton man was recovered from Sullivan Lake on Monday evening.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park about 3:55 p.m. in response to reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
Sonar and divers were employed during the search. Divers discovered the body in 8 feet of water at 8:11 p.m., according to a news release from Indiana Conservation Officers.
Pending family notification, the identity of the man is being withheld and the incident remains under investigation. Cause of death with be determined pending autopsy results.
